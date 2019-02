FILE PHOTO: Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, Democratic candidate for governor, delivers remarks before introducing former U.S. President Barack Obama to speak at a rally with supporters in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

(Reuters) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and does not plan to resign, U.S. network NBC said, citing a spokesperson for the governor.

Northam is facing mounting pressure from his Democratic party to resign after a photograph surfaced which he said on Friday showed him and another person in racist garb at a party decades earlier.