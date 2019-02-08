Virginia lieutenant governor accused of sexual assault by second woman

Justin Fairfax, the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, drinks before opening the state's Senate meeting during a session of the General Assembly in Richmond, Virginia, U.S, February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jay Paul

RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) - Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, already under fire for a 2004 sexual assault allegation that he has denied, was accused on Friday of raping a fellow Duke University student in 2000, according to a law firm representing the accuser.

Representatives for Fairfax, who is next in line to succeed embattled Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a fellow Democrat, were not immediately available for comment.