Virginia governor apologizes for racist 1984 yearbook photo

(Reuters) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam apologized on Friday for a photograph on his 1984 medical school yearbook page showing two people at a party in racist garb, one smiling and in blackface and standing next to someone in a Ku Klux Klan costume.

FILE PHOTO: Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam speaks after his election night victory at the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Northam, a Democrat, in his statement of apology indicated that he was one of the people in the photo, but did not state which one. His spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

There was swift reaction condemning Northam, with some people calling for him to resign, including two recently announced Democratic candidates for president, Senator Kamala Harris and Julian Castro.

“I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now,” Northam said in his statement.

“This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment.”

The Virginia-Pilot on its website said it obtained a copy of the photo from the Eastern Virginia Medical School library.

Northam said it would take time and effort to heal the damage.

“The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their Governor.”

CALLS TO RESIGN

Harris, a first-term senator who is the daughter of a black father from Jamaica and an Indian mother, said on Twitter that Northam should resign. “Leaders are called to a higher standard, and the stain of racism should have no place in the halls of government,” she said.

Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and the grandson of a Mexican immigrant, said in a tweet that Northam’s “behavior was racist and unconscionable.”

Derrick Johnson, chief executive of the NAACP, said on Twitter that “Black face in any manner is always racist and never okay,” saying that was why the NAACP was calling on Northam to resign.

Northam, a pediatric neurologist, graduated from Norfolk medical school in 1984 and did his undergraduate work at Virginia Military Institute.

The statement capped a tough week for the governor after Republicans accused him of advocating infanticide in response to comments Northam made defending a bill that would have lifted restrictions on later-term abortions.

Northam, 59 and an Army veteran, was elected Virginia governor in 2017 after spending the previous decade in Virginia’s state legislature as a senator.

The origins of blackface date back to 19th century minstrel shows, when white actors covered themselves in black grease paint that caricatured the singing and dancing of slaves.