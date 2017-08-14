FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After Charlottesville violence, Britain condemns racism, hatred, violence
August 14, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 2 hours ago

After Charlottesville violence, Britain condemns racism, hatred, violence

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele at Tyne Cot cemetery near Ypres in Belgium, July 31, 2017.Tim Rooke/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May condemns racism and hatred, her spokesman said on Monday when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's response to violence at a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, which killed one woman.

On Saturday, a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting against the rally, killing one person and prompting criticism of Trump's response when he condemned violence on "many sides".

Asked whether Trump's response had been robust enough, May's spokesman told reporters: "What the President says is a matter for him. We are very clear ... We condemn racism, hatred and violence," he said. "We condemn the far right."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

