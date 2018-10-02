U.S. arrests four men in connection to Charlottesville rally

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four men linked to a white supremacist group were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the white nationalist rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year, authorities said.

The four were arrested in California and were to be transported to Charlottesville after making initial appearances in federal courts in California on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said at a news conference.

U.S. Justice Department officials said the men had traveled from California to incite a riot and bring violence to the August 2017 rally in the Virginia college town. They said the four were part of an organized, militant white supremacist group.

Each man faces 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Cullen said he expected a trial could start as soon as the end of the year.

Authorities decided the men’s alleged activities could be prosecuted under a federal statute on riots, instead of laws prohibiting hate crimes, but Cullen said other charges may be added.