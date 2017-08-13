White House says Trump Charlottesville condemnation included 'white supremacists'

U.S. President Donald Trump reads from a prepared statement as he delivers remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S., August 12, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Sunday said U.S. President Donald Trump was condemning all forms of "violence, bigotry and hatred" when he spoke about the violence in Charlottesville, including "white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups," after he came under fire for not naming those groups specifically.

“The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry, and hatred, and of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi, and all extremist groups," the White House spokesperson said. "He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”