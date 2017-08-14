FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
23 minutes ago
Trump condemns white supremacists, racism after Virginia rally
August 14, 2017 / 4:51 PM / 23 minutes ago

Trump condemns white supremacists, racism after Virginia rally

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during a statement on the deadly protests in Charlottesville, at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 14, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, under heavy political pressure from Democrats and Republicans alike, on Monday condemned white supremacists who rallied in Virginia over the weekend, sparking violence that claimed one life.

"Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," Trump said from the White House.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

