Life in prison looms for neo-Nazi in Virginia protest killing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Reuters) - A self-described neo-Nazi who killed a woman by ramming his car into a crowd protesting a white supremacist rally in Virginia last year should spend the rest of his life in prison, a jury said on Tuesday.

The Charlottesville, Virginia, jury made that recommendation four days after finding James Fields, 21, guilty of first-degree murder and nine other crimes for killing Heather Heyer, 32, and injuring 19 people after the “Unite the Right” gathering on Aug. 12, 2017.

The trial judge, Richard Moore, said he will decide whether to accept the jury’s recommendation at a March 29 hearing. In addition to a life term for murder, the jury suggested a total of 419 years in prison for Fields’ other crimes.

Wearing a light blue sweater and black-rimmed glasses, Fields showed no reaction when the decision was read in court.

Jurors spent four hours deliberating on Fields’ sentence on Monday and Tuesday after hearing from several additional witnesses.

Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, tearfully told the jurors on Monday that her daughter’s message of tolerance would live on.

“I trusted the system of justice to handle what it needed to handle,” Bro told reporters after Tuesday’s decision was announced. “I was not going to be consumed by hatred for this young man.”

Fields’ attorneys, who did not speak to reporters after Tuesday’s court session, never disputed that Fields accelerated his Dodge Charger into a group of counter-protesters, sending bodies flying. They instead suggested during the two-week trial that Fields felt intimidated by a hostile crowd and acted to protect himself.

The car-ramming incident capped a tense day of physical clashes after hundreds of white supremacists and neo-Nazis descended on the city to protest the removal of statues honoring two Confederate generals of the U.S. Civil War.

The night before, “Unite the Right” protesters had staged a torch-lit march through the nearby University of Virginia campus, chanting anti-Semitic slogans.

FILE PHOTO: James Alex Fields Jr., attends the "Unite the Right" rally in Emancipation Park, before being arrested by police and charged with charged with one count of second degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of failing to stop at an accident that resulted in a death after police say he drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters later in the afternoon in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Eze Amos/File Photo

Republican U.S. President Donald Trump faced widespread criticism for saying afterward that there were “fine people on both sides.”

Fields, a resident of Maumee, Ohio, was photographed hours before the attack carrying a shield with the emblem of a far-right hate group. He has identified himself as a neo-Nazi.

He also faces separate federal hate-crime charges, which carry a potential death sentence. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.