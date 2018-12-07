White nationalist convicted of murdering counterprotester in Charlottesville, Virginia

FILE PHOTO: James Alex Fields Jr., attends the "Unite the Right" rally in Emancipation Park, before being arrested by police and charged with charged with one count of second degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of failing to stop at an accident that resulted in a death after police say he drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters later in the afternoon in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Eze Amos/File Photo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Reuters) - A white nationalist who drove his car into a crowd of people protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year, killing one of the counterdemonstrators, was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder and nine other counts.

The jury deliberated for less than a day before convicting James Fields, 21, of all charges stemming from the deadly confrontation that occurred after police had declared an unlawful assembly and cleared a park of white supremacists gathered for the “Unite the Right” rally.