White nationalist convicted of murdering counterprotester in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Reuters) - A white nationalist who drove his car into a crowd of people protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year, killing one of the counterdemonstrators, was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder and nine other counts.
The jury deliberated for less than a day before convicting James Fields, 21, of all charges stemming from the deadly confrontation that occurred after police had declared an unlawful assembly and cleared a park of white supremacists gathered for the “Unite the Right” rally.
