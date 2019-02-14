Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia on lockdown after active shooter reports

(Reuters) - Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia, was on lockdown on Thursday after initial reports of an active shooter situation, the shipyard said in a statement.

“All personnel should remain sheltered in place. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. This is NOT a drill,” the shipyard, a U.S. Navy facility, said on Facebook.

Norfolk police said it had received no reports of the incident.

“We have not been notified as an agency of there being an active shooter,” police spokesman Corporal William Pickering said by telephone. “If there was, we would have been immediately notified.”