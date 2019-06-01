Virginia Beach shooter bought guns he used legally: federal agent

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Evidence Response Team members search a parking lot outside a municipal government building where a shooting incident occurred in Virginia Beach, Virginia, U.S. June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

(Reuters) - The gunman who killed 12 people at a municipal building in Virginia Beach appears to have bought the guns he used legally, a U.S. federal agent said on Saturday.

ATF Special Agent Shawn Benedict said two .45 caliber pistols were found at the scene of Friday’s rampage, one purchased by the shooter in 2016 and one in 2018. Two other firearms were found at the home of the suspect, 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, Benedict said at a news conference.