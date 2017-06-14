FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 2 months ago

Alexandria police chief says five people taken to hospitals after shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Five people were taken to hospital after a shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria near Washington, where Republican members of Congress were holding baseball practice, the Alexandria police chief said on Wednesday.

Police Chief Michael Brown did not elaborate on the extent of their injuries. He told a news conference police received a call about an active shooter shortly after 7 a.m. ET and were on the scene within three minutes. U.S. Capitol Police Matthew Verderosa said on-scene Capitol Police officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

