FILE PHOTO - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, hours before an expected vote to repeal Obamacare in Washington, D.C., U.S. on May 4, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, underwent another surgical procedure on Thursday, a source familiar with the lawmaker's condition told Reuters one day after the Louisiana Republican was shot.

Additional procedures may also be necessary, the source said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.