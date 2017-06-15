Factbox: U.S. lawmaker, others in hospital after shooting at baseball practice

(Reuters) - A senior member of the U.S. House of Representatives and other victims were rushed to medical facilities with injuries on Wednesday after a gunman opened fire on a baseball field where Republican lawmakers were practicing for a charity game.

The shooter, identified as James Hodgkinson of Illinois, was also taken to a hospital where he died from gunshot wounds.

The following is information about the victims and their medical status after the shootings in Alexandria, Virginia, near Washington:

- Majority Whip Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the House, was shot in the hip and was receiving care at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, his office said. Scalise was out of surgery but remained in critical condition, according to the hospital.

As whip, Scalise, 51, from Louisiana, is responsible for rounding up votes for legislation and maintaining order among his party's fractious ranks. A year ago, Scalise and other Republican leaders blocked gun control legislation from coming to a vote on the House floor following a mass shooting at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

- Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc and former staffer for two former Republican representatives, was shot in the chest, according to witnesses.

In a statement, Mika's family said he was shot multiple times and was in critical condition.

Mika served as a White House aide under former President George W. Bush, where he coordinated volunteers, worked with press advance and security details and managed VIP visits.

- Zachary Barth, a staffer for U.S. Representative Roger Williams of Texas, was also shot. Williams said on Twitter that he was doing well and "expected to make a full recovery."

- Capitol Hill police officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner were also among the wounded. Both serve as part of Scalise's security detail and were in good condition, according to U.S. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said only one of the police officers suffered a gunshot wound. Other people sustained minor injuries during the shooting but were not hit by gunfire.