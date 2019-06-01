U.S.
June 1, 2019 / 3:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Factbox: Victims slain in Virginia Beach rampage mostly city employees

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - All but one of the victims of Friday’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach were municipal employees. They were named on Saturday at a news conference by Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen. They are:

Paramedics prepare a staging area for victims in this still image from video following a shooting incident at the municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, U.S. May 31, 2019. WAVY-TV/NBC/via REUTERS

> Laquita C. Brown: Public Works employee - 4 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Chesapeake

> Tara Welch Gallagher: Public Works employee - 6 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach

> Mary Louise Gayle: Public Works employee - 24 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach

> Alexander Mikhail Gusev: Public Works employee - 9 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach

> Katherine A. Nixon: Public Utilities employee - 10 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach

> Richard H. Nettleton: Public Utilities employee - 28 years, Engineer, Norfolk

> Christopher Kelly Rapp: Public Works employee - 11 months, Engineer, Powhatan

> Ryan Keith Cox: Public Utilities employee - 12.5 years, Account Clerk, Virginia Beach

> Joshua A. Hardy: Public Utilities employee, 4.5 years, Engineering Technician, Virginia Beach

> Robert “Bobby” Williams: Public Utilities employee, 41 years, Special Projects Coordinator, Chesapeake

> Michelle “Missy” Langer: Public Utilities employee, 12 years, Administrative Assistant, Virginia Beach

> Herbert “Bert” Snelling: Contractor, Virginia Beach

Reporting by Gary Robertson and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Alistair Bell

