Security officers fatally shoot sailor in domestic incident at Virginia naval base

(Reuters) - Security officers at a U.S. Navy base in Virginia on Friday fatally shot a male sailor suspected of shooting a female sailor during a domestic incident, prompting an hour-long lockdown of the sprawling facility, the U.S. Navy said.

Naval Air Station Oceana, the main base for naval jet fighters on the U.S. East Coast, declared a lockdown shortly after 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT) after a report of shots fired. It returned to normal operations about an hour later.

“We confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed by Naval Air Station Oceana security personnel,” said Jeff Hood, a Navy spokesman, adding that the victim was transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital.

The unidentified victim suffered nonlife-threatening wounds, Hood said. A representative from the hospital declined to comment on her status.

“There clearly is some kind of relationship but I don’t know what it is,” Hood said. The shooting appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute, said Navy spokeswoman Beth Baker.

About 10,500 active Navy personnel are stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana. There are also about 10,000 family members and 4,500 civilian personnel at the base.