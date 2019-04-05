Female sailor shot in domestic incident at Virginia naval base

(Reuters) - A female sailor was wounded on Friday at a Virginia naval air base in a domestic incident that triggered a brief lockdown at the facility, U.S. Navy officials said.

“It was an isolated domestic shooting,” Beth Baker, a Navy Region Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman, told Reuters. “The victim has nonlife-threatening injuries and has been taken to a local hospital.”

Baker said the male suspect, also a sailor at Naval Air Station Oceana, was “no longer a threat,” but was not yet in custody. Neither was immediately identified.

“I will just say there is no longer a threat at Oceana,” Baker said, without providing details. “That will be part of the ongoing investigation.”

It was not immediately clear how the victim and the suspect knew each other or where the victim was being treated.

The base was placed on lockdown at the naval station shortly after 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT) after it received reports of the active shooter, according to Baker. It was lifted at about 8 a.m.

About 10,500 active Navy personnel are stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana. There are also about 10,000 family members and 4,500 civilian personnel at the base.