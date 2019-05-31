Multiple injuries, suspect arrested in Virginia municipal center shooting

(Reuters) - Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday and one suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said in a series of posts on Twitter that it was responding to an “active shooter situation” at building no. 2 of the town municipal center, and advised the public to avoid the area.

Further official details of the gun violence were not immediately available, but a public works employee told a local NBC television news affiliate that employees were at their desks when gunshots rang out, and recounted seeing a badly injured woman in a stairwell, WAVY-TV reported on its website.

A local ABC affiliate station reported that two people injured in the shooting were taken to local hospitals.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said on Twitter that his team was “actively monitoring the situation in Virginia Beach,” and he, too, urged the public to keep its distance from the area and “follow all instructions from law enforcement.”