Virtu earnings top expectations on volatile markets

(Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT.O), the high-speed trading and market-making firm, on Friday reported first-quarter earnings well above expectations, helped by the recent return of market volatility.

Virtu earned $410 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, compared with $145 million or 10 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Stripping out one-time items, such as a $329 million net gain from the sale of fixed income trading platform BondPoint, Virtu earned 76 cents a share. That was 15 cents above the average analyst expectation, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“The first quarter of 2018 saw the return of volume and volatility,” Virtu Chief Executive Officer Doug Cifu said in a statement. “Our profitability and margins this quarter demonstrate the earnings power and competitive advantage of having a scaled and unified firm.”

Virtu, a market maker in equities, options, fixed income, currencies and commodities, bought rival KCG Holdings Inc in 2017 for around $1.4 billion and has been integrating the two firms while stripping out costs.

Market makers commit their own capital to offer to buy securities from or sell securities to broker-dealers, banks and institutions.

Virtu’s revenues totaled $815.1 million in the quarter, versus $147.3 million for the same period in 2017.

Net trading income nearly tripled to $406.2 million from $139.6 million for the same period in 2017.

Virtu shares sank 6.7 percent to $33.55 in opening trade.