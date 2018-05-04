FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 1:48 PM / in 31 minutes

Virtu earnings top expectations on volatile markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT.O), the high-speed trading and market-making firm, on Friday reported first-quarter earnings well above expectations, helped by the recent return of market volatility.

Virtu earned $410 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, compared with $145 million or 10 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Stripping out one-time items, such as a $329 million net gain from the sale of fixed income trading platform BondPoint, Virtu earned 76 cents a share. That was 15 cents above the average analyst expectation, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“The first quarter of 2018 saw the return of volume and volatility,” Virtu Chief Executive Officer Doug Cifu said in a statement. “Our profitability and margins this quarter demonstrate the earnings power and competitive advantage of having a scaled and unified firm.”

Virtu, a market maker in equities, options, fixed income, currencies and commodities, bought rival KCG Holdings Inc in 2017 for around $1.4 billion and has been integrating the two firms while stripping out costs.

    Market makers commit their own capital to offer to buy securities from or sell securities to broker-dealers, banks and institutions.

    Virtu’s revenues totaled $815.1 million in the quarter, versus $147.3 million for the same period in 2017.

    Net trading income nearly tripled to $406.2 million from $139.6 million for the same period in 2017.

    Virtu shares sank 6.7 percent to $33.55 in opening trade.

    Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
