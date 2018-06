LONDON (Reuters) - Payments firm Visa (V.N) said on Friday it was experiencing a service disruption preventing some transactions in Europe being processed.

FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Illustration

“Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption. This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed,” the company said in a statement.

“We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”