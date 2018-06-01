FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 3:54 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Visa says systems operating at 'close to normal levels' after Europe outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Payments firm Visa Inc (V.N) said its systems are operating at “close to normal levels” and the earlier issue affecting users in Europe was “result of a hardware failure”.

FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Illustration

"We have no reason to believe this was associated with any unauthorized access or malicious event," Visa said in a statement. bit.ly/2J52vQS

    Earlier in the day, Visa was experiencing a service disruption preventing some transactions in Europe being processed. This incident prevented some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed, the company earlier said in a statement.

    Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

