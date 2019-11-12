Visa to acquire stake in Nigeria's Interswitch

LAGOS (Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N) plans to acquire a “significant minority” stake in payments platform Interswitch, the Nigeria-based company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: VISA credit cards are seen in this picture illustration taken June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/Illustration/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

Interswitch did not provide financial details in its statement but Sky News reported on Sunday that Visa would buy a 20% stake for $200 million.

That would value Interswitch at $1 billion, giving it “unicorn” status - a term for tech companies with a valuation of a billion dollars or more.

Visa will join Helios Investment Partners, TA Associates and IFC as the primary shareholders in Interswitch.

Andrew Toree, Visa’s regional president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa said that Africa — the world’s second-fastest growing banking market according to a 2017 McKinsey report — is a “priority region” for the company.

Interswitch has long been expected to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to allow the original investors to offload part of their stakes in the company.

Founded in 2002 by Nigerian entrepreneur Mitchell Elegbe, Interswitch also owns Verve - the largest domestic debit card scheme in Africa - and Quickteller, a consumer payments platform that enables money transfers, bill payments and mobile and internet air time purchases.

Quickteller processed over 42 million transactions monthly as of 31 July - the equivalent of more than 560 billion naira ($1.82 billion).

The value of mobile money payments in sub-Saharan Africa grew by more than 15% from 2017 to 2018, according to industry group GSMA, to $26.8 billion.

The group, which represents mobile operators worldwide, also expects that regulatory reforms in Nigeria, Ethiopia and Egypt could see more than 110 million new mobile money accounts added there in the next five years.