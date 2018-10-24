Visa fourth-quarter profit jumps 33 percent

(Reuters) - Visa Inc’s (V.N) quarterly profit surged 33 percent as the payments network processed more transactions, led by higher consumer spending and a strengthening U.S. economy.

A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Illustration

Visa said on Wednesday total payments volumes jumped 11 percent, while the number of processed transactions rose 12 percent.

Net income rose to $2.85 billion or $1.23 per Class A share in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.14 billion or 90 cents per Class A share a year earlier.