(Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N) reported a 6.3% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by growth in overall customer spending, which boosted fees for the world’s largest payment processor.

The company's net income rose to $3.03 billion, or $1.34 per Class A share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $2.85 billion, or $1.23 per Class A share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/32J3EDv)

Net revenue rose 13% to $6.14 billion.