April 25, 2018 / 8:20 PM / in 19 minutes

Visa quarterly profit beat estimates on higher spending

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Global payments company Visa Inc (V.N) beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher consumer spending in a resurgent global economy and lower income tax provision.

FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Illustration/File Photo

Shares of the world’s largest payments network operator, which were up about 6 percent this year, rose 2 percent in after-hours trading.

Visa, like smaller rival Mastercard Inc (MA.N), gets most of its revenue mainly through transaction fees, which is earned each time a customer swipes their credit or debit card on the company’s network.

The payment processor has seen a rise in card payments, benefiting from higher U.S. consumer spending and rising oil prices.

    The company’s net operating revenue rose 13 percent to $5.07 billion, reflecting a rise in payments volume and processed transactions.

    Net income rose to $2.61 billion in the quarter ended March 31 from $430 million, a year earlier.

    Earnings per Class A share rose to $1.11 from 18 cents a year earlier.

    Analysts on average expected $1.02, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Reporting by Pallavi Dewan and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
