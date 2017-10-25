FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Visa's profit beats Street view on healthy payment volumes
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 25, 2017 / 10:14 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Visa's profit beats Street view on healthy payment volumes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N) beat Wall Street’s quarterly profit expectations on Wednesday as more people made payments using its world-wide network and it benefited from the acquisition of Visa Europe.

A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Illustration

The world’s largest payments network operator has beaten analysts’ earnings estimates over the past two years as consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, remains at a healthy clip.

Visa’s payment volumes rose 9.8 percent to $1.93 trillion, on a constant dollar basis, with the United States accounting for about 43 percent of that total.

The card network was also helped by higher stock markets, which have been consistently hitting records.

Net income rose 11 percent to $2.14 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Earnings per Class A share rose to 90 cents and beat analysts’ estimates of 85 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Visa has topped estimates for eight straight quarters.

“Visa ended our fiscal year as we began, with strong growth across payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions, which was bolstered by the addition of Visa Europe,” Chief Executive Alfred Kelly Jr said.

Shares of Visa, a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, were up 1.5 percent at $109.98 before the bell.

The stock has climbed 37.6 percent this year as of Tuesday's close. The shares have outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index .DJI, which rose 18 percent over the same period.

Total operating revenue rose 14 percent to $4.86 billion, beating estimates for the fifth straight quarter, reflecting growth in payment volumes and processed transactions. bit.ly/2z5EEeA

Cross-border volumes – the value of transactions made outside of the United States – increased 10 percent, on constant dollar basis. Operating expenses rose marginally to $1.64 billion.

Visa said it expects revenue growth of high-single digits in 2018, on a nominal dollar basis.

Visa’s rival, MasterCard (MA.N) reports financial results next week.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.