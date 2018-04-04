FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

India's Vistara orders two more A320neo aircraft to start international operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons [TATAS.UL] and Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI), said on Wednesday it had ordered two more A320neo aircraft from Airbus (AIR.PA) to kick-start its international operations.

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A320neo aircraft is pictured during a news conference to announce a partnership between Airbus and Bombardier on the C Series aircraft programme, in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Vistara Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said in January they are looking to start international operations by the second half of 2018.

    The carrier has received its initial fleet order with the arrival of its seventh Airbus A320neo aircraft on Wednesday, to scale up its frequency in existing operations in the domestic market, it said.

    Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

