Vitol's former CEO Ian Taylor dies after cancer battle: sources

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Vitol Group Ian Taylor attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin /File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Vitol’s former chief executive and chairman Ian Taylor has died at the age of 64 from cancer, according to an internal memo and four sources familiar the matter.

Taylor joined Vitol [VITOLV.UL] in 1985 and became group President and CEO in 1995, during which time he helped build Vitol into the world’s biggest oil trader.

A spokeswoman for Vitol did not immediately comment.

Taylor turned the modest Dutch fuel dealer into a global giant that poached top talent from majors such as BP (BP.L) and Shell (RDSa.L) and ultimately became their biggest trading competitor.

He stepped down as CEO in 2018, handing over the reins to Russell Hardy, having survived several bouts of cancer.