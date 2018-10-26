Vitol to import first U.S. LNG into Britain's South Hook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Commodities trader Vitol [VITOLV.UL] said on Friday it will soon be importing its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from the United States into the South Hook terminal in Britain.

The vessel, Yari LNG, loaded a cargo at Sabine Pass LNG terminal and is expected to deliver the cargo into the South Hook LNG terminal at Milford Haven in Wales on Oct. 31, Vitol said in a news release.

South Hook Gas Company Limited (South Hook Gas) will make available terminal capacity rights to regasify Vitol’s LNG cargo and deliver its gas into the UK natural gas grid, the company added.