Vitol's head of LNG expects supply shutdowns due to market glut

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Vitol Group’s head of liquefied natural gas trading said on Wednesday that the outlook was bleak for LNG in the short term due to an “incredibly” oversupplied market, which would lead to some LNG output shutdowns.

“We had record imports of LNG into Europe. Three years ago we saw 63 cargoes in one month, in March we see 125 cargoes, April and May we expect 150 and 170 cargoes... This is really unprecedented,” Pablo Galante Escobar, Vitol’s head of LNG, told the FT Commodities Global Summit in Switzerland.

“We said before that we expect a battle between the U.S. LNG and Russian pipelines. We believe that is happening now but it is being joined by LNG from the Middle East, Africa that is not finding the homes in Pakistan, Bangladesh or China, where the winter was mild but there are other factors, such as excess production.”