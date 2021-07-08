Sweden's Vitrolife to buy Igenomix in EUR 1.25 billion deal

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Vitrolife said on Thursday it would buy reproductive genetic testing services provider Igenomix S.L. in a deal worth 1.25 billion euros ($1.48 billion) on a cash and debt free basis.

The deal with private equity group EQT and other shareholders would be financed through a mix of shares issued to the sellers, a directed share issue to institutional investors, new debt and its own cash, Vitrolife said.

“The combination will create a global leader in reproductive health by combining the knowledge, product portfolios and market presence of two leading companies within IVF medical devices and reproductive genetic testing services,” it said in statement.

Igenomix provides reproductive genetic testing services for In vitro fertilization (IVF) clinics and operates26 labs globally, Vitrolife said.

($1 = 0.8447 euros)