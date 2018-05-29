Vitol aims to sell stake worth about $2.3 billion in Viva Energy float: sources

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Global energy trader Vitol VITOLV.UL and its partners plan to float their Australian Viva Energy business, potentially worth around A$5 billion ($3.8 billion), in July, people familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

The owners want to sell up to 60 percent of the refinery, fuel supply and petrol stations business, in what would be Australia’s biggest initial public offering since the government’s float of Medibank Private in 2014.