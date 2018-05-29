FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vitol aims to sell stake worth about $2.3 billion in Viva Energy float: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Global energy trader Vitol VITOLV.UL and its partners plan to float their Australian Viva Energy business, potentially worth around A$5 billion ($3.8 billion), in July, people familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

The owners want to sell up to 60 percent of the refinery, fuel supply and petrol stations business, in what would be Australia’s biggest initial public offering since the government’s float of Medibank Private in 2014.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin

