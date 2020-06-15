Viva Energy sees lower first-half profit, speeds up Geelong upkeep

(Reuters) - Australia’s Viva Energy Group (VEA.AX) brought forward by a month planned maintenance at a unit of its Geelong refinery in Victoria, and forecast lower first-half core profit on Tuesday as coronavirus-led curbs drained fuel demand.

Viva said it was considering using the Geelong site to import liquefied natural gas (LNG), build solar and battery storage, manufacture hydrogen and generate gas-fired power, as it looks to transition toward cleaner energy.

The 120,000 barrels-per-day refinery is the second largest among Australia’s four refineries and supplies about 10% of the country’s fuel needs.

Maintenance of the residual catalytic cracking unit (RCCU) at the plant will begin in early July and cost between A$85 million and A$100 million, lower than its earlier estimate of A$110 million to A$140 million, Viva said.

The company, however, flagged lower first-half earnings as refiners face a plunge in fuel demand after the pandemic disrupted travel and business.

Viva expects underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) between A$257.5 million and A$287.5 million on a replacement cost basis for the six months to June 30, compared with A$297.4 million ($205.7 million) last year.

“While demand is expected to recover, the rate of recovery is uncertain and it is possible that refinery margins will remain weaker than historical levels through the remainder of 2020 and possibly into 2021,” the company said.