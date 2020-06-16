Viva Energy earnings hold up better than feared, buyback revived

MELBOURNE/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Australia’s Viva Energy Group (VEA.AX) on Tuesday flagged a better than expected first-half core profit despite a collapse in fuel demand due to coronavirus curbs, and said it would go ahead with a stalled A$680 million ($473 million) share buyback.

Investors applauded the profit outlook and buyback, sending Viva’s shares up as much 20%, despite the company warning that fuel demand would take some time to recover.

“The retail side is pretty strong, doing quite well despite volumes being soft. They’ve done really well on the margin front,” said Andy Forster, senior investment officer at Argo Investments.

Viva said due to the refining slump it would bring forward maintenance of the residual catalytic cracking unit (RCCU) at its 120,000 barrels per day Geelong refinery, Australia’s second largest, to July.

It is extending the work to November to limit the number of workers on site to protect against COVID-19 infections. As a result, Viva said it cut the estimated cost of the major work by around 26% to between A$85 million and A$100 million.

Longer term, Viva said it was considering using the Geelong site to import liquefied natural gas (LNG), potentially competing against four other proposed LNG import projects looking to plug a gas supply shortfall expected from 2024.

Viva expects underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) between A$257.5 million and A$287.5 million on a replacement cost basis for the six months to June 30, down from A$297.4 million last year.

The drop is largely due to a loss of around A$37.5 million expected in the refining business.

“While demand is expected to recover, the rate of recovery is uncertain and it is possible that refinery margins will remain weaker than historical levels through the remainder of 2020 and possibly into 2021,” the company said.

For the share buyback, Viva plans to return the A$680 million in after-tax proceeds it reaped from the sale of its stake in a property trust in February.