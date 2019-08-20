Brazilian jewelry chain Vivara requests authorization to go public

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian jewelry chain Vivara Participações has requested authorization from local securities regulator CVM to become a public company, the first step before filing for an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Reuters reported in June the jeweler had hired advisors to manage its IPO, including the investment banking units of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA) as well as broker XP Investimentos.