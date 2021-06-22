Vivendi shareholders approve contested share buyback and cancellation program

FILE PHOTO: French media giant Vivendi's logo is pictured in Paris, France, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Shareholders of French media giant Vivendi approved on Tuesday a contested proposal that allows group to buy back and cancel shares for up to 50% Vivendi’s capital.

The proposal received more than 73% of votes in favor at the company’s annual shareholders meeting. Proxy advisors Glass Lewis and ISS had recommended to vote against the resolution, as well as activist fund Bluebell Capital Partners.