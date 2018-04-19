FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
April 19, 2018 / 9:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vivendi's chairman brushes off criticism over investment in Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi’s chairman and top investor Vincent Bollore brushed off criticism over the media group’s investments in Telecom Italia (TIM) on Thursday.

Vincent Bollore, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of media group Vivendi, speaks during the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The French media group, which holds a stake of 24 percent in TIM, faces the opposition of U.S. activist fund Elliott, which is asking for substantial changes at the TIM board.

“We don’t count the chickens until they’re hatched,” Bollore said at Vivendi’s annual shareholder meeting in Paris.

Vincent Bollore, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of media group Vivendi, speaks during the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

“I had the same story when we entered in Mediobanca a few years ago,” he added, referring to the investment made by his family-controlled group in the Italian investment bank. Bollore Group currently owns close to 8 percent in Mediobanca.

“Some people said it was an absurd investment, but at the end of the day, we earned a lot of money,” said Bollore.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.