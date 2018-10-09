FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 9, 2018 / 9:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Glastonbury 2019 proves to be a hit for Vivendi's See Tickets business

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - See Tickets, the ticket sales business of French media conglomerate Vivendi, notched up record sales for next year’s Glastonbury music festival, Vivendi said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Radiohead performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tickets for Glastonbury 2019 sold out half an hour after going on sale as record numbers of people attempted to buy one, the festival organizers have said.

“Tickets have now all sold out! We are blown away by the huge demand, looks like record numbers tried,” wrote festival organizer Emily Eavis over the weekend.

Recent headliners at Glastonbury have included Radiohead and grime artist Stormzy.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.