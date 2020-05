Vivendi's Dailymotion forms partnership with Huawei Video

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks pass by a sign of Vivendi at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, France, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi’s Dailymotion video platform and China’s Huawei Video on Tuesday announced a partnership to offer international and local video content, as Huawei continues its plans to increase its presence in France and Europe.

The companies said in a joint statement that Huawei Video would integrate the video player of Dailymotion - whose main rival is YouTube - in its application.

In February, Huawei had said it would build its first European manufacturing plant in France, as the Chinese telecom giant seeks to ease worldwide concerns stoked by U.S. charges that Beijing could use its equipment for spying. Huawei has always denied its equipment poses a security risk.