August 30, 2019 / 11:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Simon Fiduciaria has registered stake to vote at Mediaset shareholder meeting: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen at the headquarter in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - The Simon Fiduciaria trust, which holds most of French media giant Vivendi’s stake (VIV.PA) in Mediaset (MS.MI), has registered its shares in the Italian broadcaster with a view to being able to vote at a key Sept. 4 shareholder meeting, a source said on Friday.

Two-thirds of Vivendi’s 29% stake in Mediaset is held by the trust which Mediaset has to date excluded from taking part at shareholder meetings.

Mediaset shareholders will vote on a proposal to merge the group’s Italian and Spanish businesses into a Dutch holding company.

Vivendi has publicly declared its opposition to the deal.

A Simon Fiduciaria spokesman was not immediately available for a comment.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Stephen Jewkes

