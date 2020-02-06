Deals
February 6, 2020 / 10:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spanish court sets new hearing for Vivendi's case against Mediaset plan on February 18

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish court seeing the case filed by French media group Vivendi (VIV.PA) against Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) said on Thursday it maintained the suspension of a planned merger and set a date for a new hearing on Feb. 18.

Controlled by the family of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset approved in September a merger of its Italian and Spanish units under a Dutch holding company, called MediaforEurope (MFE).

Following a request by Vivendi, which holds a minority stake in Mediaset, the Spanish court ordered a suspension of the corporate overhaul in October while it analyzes the Vivendi case.

Reporting by Paola Luelmo Jose Elias Rodriguez, writing by Inti Landauro, Editing by Elvira Pollina

