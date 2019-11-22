Judge gives Mediaset, Vivendi until Nov. 29 to find accord: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian judge has pushed back to Nov. 29 a deadline to settle a dispute between Italian private broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) and its number 2 shareholder French media group Vivendi (VIV.PA), two legal sources said on Friday.

The judge was expected to rule on a dispute in which Vivendi has challenged Mediaset’s plan to set up a Dutch-based pan-European holding company to help it drive international expansion.

The two groups are in negotiations over the holding company but also to end years of legal fighting on a number of issues.