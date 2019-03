FILE PHOTO: The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian court will decide after April 30 on French media group Vivendi’s request to suspend a lawsuit over a damage request from broadcaster Mediaset, a legal source said on Tuesday.

Mediaset is seeking 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in damages from Vivendi after the French group backtracked on a deal to buy Mediaset’s pay-TV unit Premium in July 2016.($1 = 0.8770 euros)