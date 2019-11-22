No truce in Mediaset, Vivendi battle ahead of court hearing -sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset MA.MI and its No. 2 investor Vivendi (VIV.PA) have not yet reached an agreement to end years of legal fighting ahead of a court hearing on Friday, two sources close to the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

The two groups have been given until Friday by a Milan court to reach a compromise over a dispute in which Vivendi has challenged Mediaset’s plan to set up a Dutch holding company to pursue expansion in Europe.

Friday’s court hearing will address a request from Vivendi for Mediaset to suspend the pan-Europe TV plan, dubbed MediaForEurope (MFE).

Mediaset will hold a board meeting before the hearing to agree to amend part of the by-laws of the planned Dutch holding company, but sources say that is unlikely to appease Vivendi.

Vivendi is challenging the plan in the courts as it includes a governance structure that would help Fininvest, the holding company of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, to tighten its grip over Mediaset.

One of the two sources said the companies might ask a judge to give them extra time to negotiate.

One of the main stumbling blocks has been price. A source on Thursday said Vivendi was prepared to sell the 20% Mediaset stake held by its Simon Fiduciaria trustee at a price of 3.25 euros each, below the 3.7 euros paid three years ago to build an overall 29% stake.

Mediaset has offered 2.77 euros to repurchase shares of investors wanting to opt out of its MFE plan.

Failure to reach a deal over its pan-European plan could complicate Mediaset’s efforts to tackle increasing competition from streaming services such as Netflix (NFLX.O) and Amazon Prime (AMZN.O).

Mediaset shares were trading up 3% at 2.76 euros at 0920 GMT.

“We don’t know what is going to happen in the next few hours or days, but today’s press reports suggest a good execution of Mediaset’s European project is now more likely,” one Milan trader said.