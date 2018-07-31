Vivendi's possible UMG stake sale boosts shares

PARIS (Reuters) - A possible stake sale by France’s Vivendi (VIV.PA) of music arm UMG, a business seen worth up to 30 billion euros ($35 billion), sent shares in the media conglomerate up 5 percent early on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen over the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

UMG artists include Taylor Swift, Drake, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Vivendi said late on Monday that it was considering selling up to half of UMG to one or several strategic partners.

For months there has been speculation about a potential stock market listing of UMG, whose value has soared on booming streaming revenue.

“Up to 50 percent of UMG is more than the 10-15 percent previously reported for sale and avoids the risk of Vivendi investors switching to UMG stock under the alternative option of a stock listing,” said Deutsche Bank analysts, who kept a “buy” rating on Vivendi shares.

On Monday Vivendi also reported a 32 percent jump in first-half core operating profit and announced it was in talks with Spanish group Grupo Planeta to acquire French publishing group Editis for an enterprise value of 900 million euros ($1.1 billion).