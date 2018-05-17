FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 4:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Vivendi to review potential change in music unit's shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi (VIV.PA) will review a potential change in the shareholding structure of its music unit, the media giant said in a statement on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

The group also said it may request a new shareholders meeting at Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), of which it owns 24 percent, in order to propose changes to the board and address what it sees as a “risk of dismantling”.

    Vivendi said first-quarter sales rose 3.3 percent at constant currency and perimeter to 3.11 billion euros ($3.67 billion).

    Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Laurence Frost

