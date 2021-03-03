Vivendi's core profits beat expectations on growth at Universal, Canal+

FILE PHOTO: French media giant Vivendi's logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, France, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi’s full-year core operating profits slightly beat market expectations following the solid performance of its two flagship divisions, music label Universal and pay-TV group Canal Plus.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) grew by 3.7% on a comparable basis to 1.63 billion euros ($1.97 billion.

This beat the 1.59 billion euro average consensus provided by Visible Alpha and cited by Jefferies in a note. Group sales dropped by 0.6% at constant currency and perimeter to 16.1 billion euros.

The group, controlled by French tycoon Vincent Bollore, said Canal Plus’ core operating profits jumped by close to 27%, following the addition of 1.2 million subscribers outside France.

Universal, home to singers, such as Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, also generated strong sales growth on the back of rising streaming revenues, which represents more than half of total revenues for the whole industry worldwide.

Vivendi said last month it planned a 30-billion-euro spin-off of Universal on the stock market via the distribution of 60% of Universal’s capital to its current shareholders.

The group will propose a dividend of 60 cents per share at its annual shareholders meeting in June. It did not provide any guidance for the year 2021.

($1 = 0.8288 euros)