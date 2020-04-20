Vivendi's first-quarter sales rise 4.4%, led by Universal

PARIS (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.PA) reported on Monday a 4.4% growth in revenue in the first quarter at constant currency and perimeter, led by its music division Universal.
Vivendi’s revenue rose to 3.87 billion euros ($4.20 billion)over the period from 3.46 billion a year earlier, the Paris-based group said in a statement.
The group’s advertising unit Havas, as well as publishing subsidiary Editis, suffered a decline in their activities in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, Vivendi said, adding that sales for these businesses were likely to be affected in the second quarter.
