Vivendi's third-quarter sales rise 5.5 percent

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen over the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi (VIV.PA) reported a 5.5 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday, just beating a market forecast, and also said it had appointed banks to help with a possible sale of part of its Universal Music Group (UMG).

Vivendi’s sales increased 5.5 percent from a year ago to 3.38 billion euros ($3.8 billion). An Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters gave a median forecast for 3.3 billion euros in revenue.

On a like-for-like basis, stripping out the effects of currency movements, sales were up by 5.6 percent.

The holding company of French billionaire Vincent Bollore (BOLL.PA) has a 29.6 percent stake in Vivendi, which is also engaged in a tussle with activist fund Elliott over Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), in which Vivendi has a major stake.

In July, Vivendi had said it was considering selling up to half of its UMG music arm to one or several strategic partners.

UMG’s roster of artists include the likes of rapper Drake, singer Lady Gaga, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Vivendi said it hoped to hire five to seven banks to advise it on a UMG sale, and reiterated that cash from any UMG deal could finance a share buyback or acquisitions.

($1 = 0.8833 euros)