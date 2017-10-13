FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy likely to discuss use of 'golden power' over Telecom Italia on Monday: government source
October 13, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 8 days ago

Italy likely to discuss use of 'golden power' over Telecom Italia on Monday: government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Cabinet is likely to discuss on Monday the use of its so-called “golden power” that allows it to intervene to protect strategic companies, a government source said on Friday, amid concern over ownership of Telecom Italia.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia logo is seen at the headquarters in Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo/File Photo

The discussion is likely to center on Telecom’s Sparkle unit that controls its submarine cable network, the source said.

French media group Vivendi’s became Telecom’s top investor with a 24 percent stake last year, but it denies controlling the company.

In a related move, the government passed a decree on Friday that will regulate the use of the “golden power” in the future, the source said.

Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Valentina Za

